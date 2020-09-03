Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 3

Maryland is poised to enter phase three of reopening Friday at 5 p.m., but Prince George's County will not be among the counties joining in just yet, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in an update Thursday morning.

“What I can tell you about Prince George’s County is we are not there yet,” she said.

Prince George's County has been the hardest-hit in the state, with about 2,900 reported cases per 100,000 people.

Montgomery County is also unlikely to move fully into phase three, according to County Executive Marc Elrich.

"I won't say we're going to move into phase three,” he said Tuesday. “We will continue to likely modify our phase two." Montgomery County will clarify the specifics of its plan by Friday evening.

Phase three reopening in Maryland would allow movie theaters and outdoor performance venues to reopen and for retail and religious establishments to increase capacity.

Meanwhile, Towson University in Maryland has switched to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester after 62 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Towson University joins James Madison University in Virginia and other schools that have recently made the switch to virtual learning due to coronavirus outbreaks, just weeks after the school year started.

Last Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a directive to extend the renewal period for driver's licenses, learner's permits, and IDs originally expiring in August, September and October by 60 extra days. November expiration dates have also been extended through the end of November.

What the Data Shows

D.C.'s coronavirus metrics continue to do well across the board. Hospitalization utilization remains below 80%; the positivity rate is at 2.5%, far below the 5% goal, and contact-tracing capabilities are more robust than the city's benchmark.

Community spread of the virus, however, continues in an upward trend. A sustained increase of cases in the community demonstrates that the epidemic is not yet under control and still in a period of growth.

Maryland reported 693 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest single-day increase in over two weeks.

While Maryland's positivity rate is still quite low (3.41%), the seven-day average of new cases has seen a slight uptick, continuing its upward trend from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cases in Virginia continue to rise, with most new cases cropping up outside of the greater Northern Virginia region.

Greater Northern Virginia accounts for 294 average daily cases, about the same as last week. The rest of Virginia now accounts for 719 average daily cases, up 58 from last week.

Virginia's positivity rate has risen from 6.6% to 7.7% over the past two weeks, a concerning trend that indicates a higher percentage of people being tested for COVID-19 are coming back positive.

