What's Allowed When Maryland Reopens to Phase 3

Going out to a movie, attending a concert outdoors and worshipping at a larger religious service: Maryland will allow all these activities as the state enters phase three of its reopening plan at 5 p.m. Friday.

All businesses will be able to open with precautions and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in phase three, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

Cinemas and other theaters are among businesses allowed to reopen for the first time since being shut down in March. Capacity is capped at 50% or 100 people per auditorium, whichever is less, and everyone must wear a mask, per state guidance.

Outdoor venues can also put on live performances or show outdoor movies again. Capacity is limited to 50% or 250 people.

Churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship along with retailers can increase their capacity to 75%.

Every county and city is allowed to keep more restrictive rules in place, so the state moving into phase three doesn't automatically mean that businesses in your area could reopen or increase capacity.

Executive Calvin Ball said Howard County will move forward with phase three of Hogan's plan.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he was surprised by the governor's announcement and will need time to review the data before deciding "the best way forward."

Prince George's County leaders are expected to give more guidance on their response to phase three on Thursday.

Masks are still required state-wide in most public or common areas for most people.

