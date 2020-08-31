coronavirus

Dozens of Inmates Test Positive for Virus at West Virginia Prison

138 inmates at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex tested positive; 187 more tests pending

By Associated Press

Prison bars
Shutterstock

Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' website, 138 inmates at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex were confirmed as having the virus, while 187 tests at the prison are pending.

A second round of tests was held at the maximum-security prison in Fayette County last week.

Local

weather 2 hours ago

Steady Rain Monday Could Leads to Flooding Concerns

3 hours ago

Chadwick Boseman's Howard Roommate: Star's Death ‘a Big Shock'

Earlier in August, several inmates and staff in a prison housing unit tested positive for the virus, Gov. Jim Justice had said.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us