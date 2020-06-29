MGM Casino, Gyms to Reopen as Prince George's Enters Full Phase 2

Prince George's County will fully move into phase two of Maryland's reopening plan at 5 p.m. Monday, allowing casinos, shopping malls and gyms to reopen for the first time since shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus began.

The list of businesses reopening for the first time includes farmer's markets; many personal service providers, including tattoo parlors, spas, massage parlors; and recreation venues, including bowling alleys and amusement parks.

Larger gatherings will also be allowed under the full phase two. Groups up to 100 people could gather, depending on the size of the facility. No more than one person or family unit is allowed per 200 square feet.

MGM National Harbor was set to reopen its doors to the public at 6 a.m. Monday, and visitors can expect to see many changes intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visitors will have to follow screening procedures and social distancing rules. Guests will have their temperatures checked at the casino floor entrance through a thermal imaging device, MGM officials told the state. The company says it will provide free masks and require them for employees and guests in public areas.

In the casino, only every other slot machine will open, leaving 1,600 available. Poker won't immediately be available to the general public. If you go, you'll see barriers between gaming tables.

MGM isn't the only business modifying operations. Recreational establishments, including casinos and bowling alleys, and gyms can host patrons until they hit 50% capacity.

Outdoor pools and personal service providers, such as hair salons and barbershops can now expand to 50% capacity. Customers must make appointments to get services.

High-touch surfaces are supposed to get special attention and cleaning after every use.

Residents are still encouraged to limit nonessential outings, to reduce their risk of getting exposed to the virus.

Masks are required for most people in many settings, including on public transit, inside restaurants and retailers.

Entering phase two brings Prince George's, which has the highest coronavirus case numbers in Maryland, up to speed with the rest of the state.

