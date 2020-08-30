Ocean City Postpones Boardwalk Re-Decking Amid Coronavirus-Linked Supply Shortage

Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The boardwalk, which stretches over 30 blocks, is typically re-decked every 10 years or so, The Daily Times of Salisbury reports.

When city workers began making inquiries to potential suppliers, they learned that it might costs double the $468,000 that had been budgeted for the first half of the project.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Lumber prices have more than doubled since April, as the coronavirus prompted both a supply shortage and a spike in demand as people stuck at home embarked on home-improvement projects. Tariffs on Canadian lumber have also contributed to the price increase, experts say.