Ocean City

Ocean City Postpones Boardwalk Re-Decking Amid Coronavirus-Linked Supply Shortage

By Associated Press

Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The boardwalk, which stretches over 30 blocks, is typically re-decked every 10 years or so, The Daily Times of Salisbury reports.

When city workers began making inquiries to potential suppliers, they learned that it might costs double the $468,000 that had been budgeted for the first half of the project.

Lumber prices have more than doubled since April, as the coronavirus prompted both a supply shortage and a spike in demand as people stuck at home embarked on home-improvement projects. Tariffs on Canadian lumber have also contributed to the price increase, experts say.

