Police say romance scammer used fake name, stock photo to con at least 8 women out of cash

The search is on for a man suspected of carrying out an elaborate romance scam. Police believe a man named Fred Dick has conned at least eight women, allegedly fleecing them out of tens of thousands of dollars.

In a story you’ll see only on News4, a dogged detective from Fredericksburg, Virginia, said she’s worked the case for a year. She said she hopes that by sharing details of Dick’s alleged crimes and distributing his photo, he can be stopped before more women become victims.

How police say a Virginia woman put the pieces together

For one Fredericksburg woman, Dick’s social media account led to heartbreak and took a financial toll.

Dean Orion Constantine – not his real name – and the woman were both car enthusiasts. A romance blossomed.

“There was even mention of engagement and getting married. She thought this was it – thought this was the man for her,” Det. Gloria Mejia said.

The man reportedly said he was a Marine and sent the woman a photo of him in combat. It turned out to be an online stock photo. The man said he had to come and go frequently to care for a sick relative in Pennsylvania. Sometimes, he even said he was being treated for cancer himself.

Police say he got access to the Fredericksburg woman’s credit card numbers and made purchases. He helped her pick out a $88,000 Dodge Laramie pickup truck.

“On one occasion, he took the truck and never returned,” Mejia said.

The woman finally started to realize, “Hmm, red flag, red flag,” the detective said. “I think something is going on. I don’t think he’s coming back. And this is when she filed a report with us.”

That was in March 2023. Mejia has worked the case ever since.

How a detective found other alleged victims

Mejia used cellphone data to figure out where the suspect had been. She found victim No. 2 in Pennsylvania.

“Do you know Dean Orion Constantine?” she asked over the phone.

The woman paused for a moment and then said, “Yeah, that’s my fiancé,” Mejia said.

“I told her what happened and she was immediately distraught,” she said.

The Fredericksburg detective then started working with a Pennsylvania state trooper whom she credits for helping her develop new leads and identify more alleged victims.

In all, at least eight victims have been identified.

Before charges could be filed, Mejia had to determine the man’s real identity. She eventually learned he was once jailed in Ohio.

A DNA sample she gathered from a victim’s home led to a positive identification.

“The hit came back to Fred Lee Dick Jr.,” Mejia said.

‘I call him a chameleon’

As she spoke with even more victims, Mejia said she learned Dick used one victim’s money to buy gifts for another woman he was romancing.

The detective said she found that his appearance seems to change.

“I call him a chameleon, because if you take a look at all of his pictures, even his Pennsylvania driver’s license, he looks absolutely different in every picture,” Mejia said.

Now, she said he’s hoping that putting a spotlight on the case will help police figure out where the suspect is now – and enable them to serve 40 pending warrants for his arrest.

Mejia said she hopes his arrest can bring some consolation and a measure of justice to his alleged victims.

“When you think you finally have met the one and then for them to take everything from you, including your heart, that’s really hard and embarrassing,” she said.

The detective wants to hear from any women who may be victims. Anyone with potentially relevant information for Fredericksburg police is asked to call their non-emergency number: 540-373-3122.