Man shot to death in parking lot of District Heights apartment complex

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Maryland apartment complex Thursday evening. News4’s Walter Morris reports police believe he was targeted.

Police believe the victim was targeted in the shooting off Hil-Mar Drive in District Heights about 7 p.m.

“Mom and daddy was in the house, and they heard five gunshots,” neighbor Destiny Johnson said. “And they looked outside after, you know, after everything died down, they looked outside and they saw a young man on the ground.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Somebody lost their life today, so you can imagine how emotionally charged that is for this community, the family, those witnesses, so there is commotion on scene that you can see and hear, and we can understand the emotional charge that comes with a homicide,” Prince George’s County police Officer Emily Austin said.

Police spent hours collecting evidence and canvassing the area. Detectives ask members of the community to speak up if they know who pulled the trigger.

“It’s nerve wracking; it’s scary,” Johnson said. “We have children. Everybody has children around here, you know, and it’s like a family community, so for this to happen, it’s just, it’s kind of scary.”

Police won’t release the victim’s name until they notify his family.