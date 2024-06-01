Teamsters add $10,000 to reward for information on fatal Suitland hit and run

Colleagues of a Teamsters employee who was killed in a hit and run in Prince George’s County March 15 are adding $10,000 to the $2,500 Prince George’s County Crime Solvers reward.

They hope it will help identify the driver and make of the car that killed Carlos Barrett Sr. — an administrative assistant in the National Legislative Office of the Teamsters Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET).

Barrett was found suffering trauma injuries near Branch Avenue and Suitland Parkway around 9:15 p.m. March 15.

“We are here because Carlos’ memory deserves better and his family deserves better, and they deserve to have justice by having this case closed,” said Vince Verna, vice president and national representative for BLET.

Those who gathered for the announcement had tears in their eyes as Jonte Barrett-Webb, Barrett’s daughter, spoke publicly for the first time about her family’s loss. She stood next to her brother, Michael, and described their beloved father in a spoken word poem:

“We never say goodbye because goodbye means going away, going away means forgetting and we will never forget…” Barrett-Webb said.

Of the eight fatal hit and run crashes in the county since the first of the year, only two have been solved, according to police.