Tech analyst responds to Trump wanting Apple to make iPhones in U.S.: ‘I don't think that's a thing'

Needham analyst Laura Martin said Apple's costs would skyrocket if it began building its marquee iPhone in the U.S.

Her comments come as the stock craters, with investors fearful of how President Donald Trump's tariffs will send costs soaring.

President Donald Trump believes Apple can make its signature iPhone in the U.S. to avoid new tariffs. Needham analyst Laura Martin isn't sold.

"I don't think that's a thing," Martin said on CNBC's "The Exchange" on Tuesday, responding to a comment from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the technology giant bringing its iPhone manufacturing to America.

Martin said Apple's costs would skyrocket if it began building its marquee product in the U.S. She isn't the only one on Wall Street raising this concern: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said an iPhone would cost $3,500 if produced in the country.

Additionally, the process of Apple moving its supply chain to the U.S. would take years, Martin said. Most supply chain experts say making iPhones completely in the U.S. is impossible.

When asked by a reporter about iPhone production moving, Leavitt said Tuesday that Trump wants to bring manufacturing jobs to the U.S. In specific, she said he believes the U.S. has the workforce and resources to make the smartphone domestically.

"He believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have the resources to do it," she said of Trump's position on making iPhones in the U.S.

"And, as you know, Apple has invested $500 billion here in the United States," Leavitt added. "So, if Apple didn't think the United States could do it, they probably wouldn't have put up that big chunk of change."

Martin's comments come as investors dump Apple shares given its manufacturing exposure to China. The Asian country is facing a cumulative tariff rate of 104% just after midnight following Trump's tit-for-tat retaliation. Other countries where Apple also manufacturers, such as India and Vietnam, are also facing levies.

All together, Martin said Trump's tariffs will push costs for Apple about 50% higher.

Apple stock struggles

Apple shares whipsawed in Tuesday's session, with the stock last sliding nearly 2%. The stock has plunged around 20% over the last five trading days as investors assessed what Trump's plan meant for the well-known maker of iPhones and iPads, among other products.

UBS estimated on Monday that Trump's reciprocal tariff plan could force Apple to raise the price of its highest-end iPhone, the 16 Pro Max, by as much as $350 for American consumers. Martin warned that Apple passing down cost increases to U.S. consumers could drive inflation higher.

For investors, Martin said to take a pause before buying the dip.

Most analysts have not yet adjusted earnings estimates for the company given the uncertainty around trade policy, the analyst noted. She said traders could be in for more downside if levies going into effect as originally presented, or if the business faces other shocks.

"There's lots of worst cases for Apple," Martin said, listing retaliatory measures from China or the country invading Taiwan as two examples.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

