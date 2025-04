"Many of you have kindly asked about me over the past few months. As you know, I took time off to focus on my health and family. After 40+ years of nonstop work and the dramatic changes in the news and television industry, I've made the difficult decision to step away from my role at NBC4. I'm grateful to NBC4 for having me as part of their team for the last eight years. This is the right time to prioritize my health and family. A special thanks to my amazing colleagues, friends, and especially to our viewers who welcomed me into their homes. It’s been an honor. Thank you."

Leon Harris