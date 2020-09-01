Maryland to Allow All Businesses to Reopen on Friday for Phase 3

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says all businesses can reopen when phase three of the state's reopening plan goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Hogan announced the update during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Movie theaters and live entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity or up to 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors with appropriate health and safety guidelines in place, Hogan said.

Retail businesses and houses of worship can increase their capacity from 50 to 75%.

Individual counties can still decide their own timing for implementing phase three or make decisions that are more restrictive, Hogan said. It is not yet clear what the jurisdictions in the D.C. area will do.

Hogan opened his news conference by reiterating that school systems that have not made a plan for integrating in-person learning need to submit such plans to the state by the end of the first quarter.

The state continues to see declining numbers in all health metrics related to COVID-19, Hogan said.

He said the majority of those who have tested positive for the virus since mid July, 41%, had been to a family gathering. Nineteen percent of positive cases had attended house parties or outdoor events, he said.

"We tend to feel safe when we're around our family and friends and, in fact, that's when we let our guard down," Hogan said.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.