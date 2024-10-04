Three people found dead after Prince William County house fire

Three people were found dead inside a home in Prince William County, Virginia, after a massive fire tore through it, partially collapsing the structure, fire officials said Friday.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in a two-story, single-family house in the 15700 block of Piedmont Place in Montclair, fire officials said.

Residents who were living in the basement were able to escape unharmed, but Prince William County Battalion Chief Tom Jarman said late Friday morning that three other people from the house were still unaccounted for. Several hours later, fire officials confirmed that the bodies of three people had been found.

No Information was immediately available on the victims' identities. The medical examiner’s office will identify the victims and perform autopsies, fire officials said.

A chaplain was at the scene, as was a therapy dog, and the American Red Cross was trying to help those affected.

The home sits at the end of a long street, which was lined with fire trucks and other resources to assist firefighters. As of midday, crews were still working to put out the fire.

Fire officials said the first call about the fire came in at 5:50 a.m. and crews arrived within five minutes. However, much of the damage had already been done. A powerful fire engulfed the entire hall, collapsing the interior structure and leaving the home unstable.

"They initiated an aggressive interior fire attack, and they also conducted operations called vent–enter–search, which is an aggressive interior operation to find any additional victims," Jarman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"This scene is very active requiring an in-depth investigation to determine the events that lead up to this tragedy, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The county's fire and police departments are investigating together since the deaths were unattended, and due to the severity of the fire, the ATF will assist, Smolsky said.