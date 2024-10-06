Pro-Palestinian crowds call for ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday near the White House calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, their protest just one of many large gatherings planned across the country this weekend ahead of Oct. 7.

One demonstrator attempted to set himself on fire and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A year later, pro-Palestinian demonstrators are remembering what they are calling one year of genocide.

“We've seen the worst horrors that humanity has to offer for this past year,” said demonstrator Zaid Khatib. “There's been so much grief, there's been so much pain, there's been so much loss, but there's also been so much power.”

Demonstrators told News4 they are disturbed by the devastation in Gaza and the escalating crisis in Lebanon.

“We've been doing it since October 7, and I hope that every time that we're out here, I hope it grows a little more,” said another demonstrator. “We're patient, but we'll continue on until we get what we want.”

The rally is all part of a global mobilization by a Palestinian youth movement.

Demonstrators say they want to get the attention of the White House and call for a ceasefire.

A News4 crew was just steps away from a man who attempted to set himself on fire. The Metropolitan Police Department and members of the public put out the fire, and officials say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tensions have been high since Oct. 7 of last year.

“A lot of people kind of okay or green light a lot of what's happening,” said demonstrator Haithem Kuraishi. “So you know, it's not just going to come from a vote. It's going to come from showing up and showing out.”

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he's committed to returning the 101 remaining hostages in Gaza.

Two days away from a painful anniversary, protesters hope President Biden will take action.

“I really, really hope that at some point, very soon, President Biden starts to listen,” said demonstrator Nikki Morse. “He can stop this if he takes the simplest action of stopping arming Israel.”

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning the grim anniversary could serve as motivation for acts of violence by extremists. Leaders have not identified any specific or credible threats, but police agencies across the country are ramping up patrols.

The advisory comes as Israel continues to carry out deadly strikes against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.