Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 10

Maryland, Virginia and 12 other states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has already said he's halting some of the changes, including the removal of distinctive blue mailboxes and of sorting machines at some processing facilities. However, two remain in effect, the states argue: that the Postal Service is no longer treating election mail as the equivalent of First Class mail, and the so-called “leave behind” policy, requiring that postal trucks leave at certain times, whether or not there is additional mail to load.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Washington state on Wednesday, the states said that although mail delays have eased since the service cuts first created a national uproar in July, on-time deliveries remain well below their prior levels, meaning millions of pieces of mail that would otherwise arrive on-time no longer are.

That's troubling as millions more voters are expected to vote by mail this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the states said.

The Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. DeJoy has repeatedly insisted that handling ballots is the organization's top priority, and he has warned Americans to request and send back their ballots early to ensure they arrive in time to be counted.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 25 more cases of the virus and one more death. A 28-year-old man was the victim, the city said in its daily data release.

Maryland reported 503 more cases and seven more deaths. Virginia reported 1,131 more cases and 11 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases stood about steady in D.C. and Virginia, and dropped in Maryland.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

