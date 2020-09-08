DC Restricts Travel From 29 States Considered ‘High Risk' for Coronavirus

Washington, D.C., has released an updated list of states that are considered “high risk” during the coronavirus pandemic and subject to travel restrictions.
Anyone coming to the District from 29 states on nonessential business must quarantine for fourteen days under an order from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Travel for essential reasons is exempt from the quarantine requirement.
Montana and Ohio were added to the list on Tuesday. Alaska and Arizona have been removed from the list.
Here are the states subject to travel restrictions:
Alabama
Arkansas
California
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wisconsin
The hot spot states have a seven-day moving average of more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, the mayor says.
The two-week quarantine applies to anyone traveling for nonessential reasons, such as a vacation.
Anyone traveling on essential business is not required to quarantine but should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.
An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Sept. 21.
Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is exempt from this order.