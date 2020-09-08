DC Restricts Travel From 29 States Considered ‘High Risk' for Coronavirus

Washington, D.C., has released an updated list of states that are considered “high risk” during the coronavirus pandemic and subject to travel restrictions.

Anyone coming to the District from 29 states on nonessential business must quarantine for fourteen days under an order from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Travel for essential reasons is exempt from the quarantine requirement.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Montana and Ohio were added to the list on Tuesday. Alaska and Arizona have been removed from the list.

Here are the states subject to travel restrictions:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

The hot spot states have a seven-day moving average of more than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, the mayor says.

The two-week quarantine applies to anyone traveling for nonessential reasons, such as a vacation.

Anyone traveling on essential business is not required to quarantine but should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Sept. 21.

Travel between D.C., Maryland and Virginia is exempt from this order.