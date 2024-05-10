Up in the air: Bill could add flights at DCA; some concerned about overcrowding

The Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, which the U.S. Senate passed Thursday, would add five daily round trip flights at Reagan National Airport, but airport officials and some local lawmakers say they are concerned about overcrowding.

“We are disappointed by the decision to force more flights into Reagan National Airport's already congested schedule on America's busiest runway, which will exacerbate delays, cancellations and stress on airport infrastructure,” the airport said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., agrees this action would cause safety issues and more delays.

Warner said other senators prefer more flight options, but he thinks other concerns should be a priority.

“There are senators, obviously, who would like to have a more convenient way to come to work, but we think the safety and congestion issues should override those individual concerns,” he said.

Brian Walsh with Capital Access Alliance disagreed, saying senators supporting the bill already have direct flights home, and they made this decision with the intent to help travelers.

“[It] was about giving consumers more choices. You know, San Antonio and San Diego, two of the largest cities in the country, currently don’t have direct access to DCA,” he said.

Local leaders who are frustrated by this possibility have pointed to last month’s close call at Reagan National Airport, when two planes almost crossed the same runway.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says 819 takeoffs and landings happen at DCA's main runway daily. Los Angeles International Airport is next with 781.

The bill goes to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives next week, where it’s expected to pass.