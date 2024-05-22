Police believe child porn suspect may have used cheer business to lure young girls

Virginia State Police believe a child pornography suspect may have pretended to be a private cheerleading coach to lure young girls.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Jason Fragale in February at Orlando International Airport as he was about to leave the country, police said. He faces 10 felony charges related to child pornography following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Virginia State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Fragale uploaded several images believed to be child pornography to the messaging app Kik, according to the criminal complaint. It also says Fragale referred to himself as a pedophile and made comments about sexually assaulting a child and wanting to do it again.

He operated the Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club out of an office in Reston Town Center and also went by an alias, police said.

"He created business cards, that we know of, with the alias 'Jason Mariani' while also having 'USA Cheer' on there, as well," Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Bullock said.

Records show the business was registered in Virginia but is defunct and no longer has an office at Reston Town Center.

Police are investigating whether the business was ever legitimate or just a ploy to lure young girls.

“In which he would attempt to get young girls to come to the Reston office for cheerleading coaching, cheerleading modeling, cheerleading measurements," Bullock said.

Fragale has not been charged in connection to the cheerleading business, but police say anyone who met him under his alias as a cheer coach should reach out to police.

“Talk to your kids,” Bullock said. “If they've had any interaction with this person, whether it's by 'Jason Fragale' or 'Jason Mariani,' please come forward."

Fragale kept residences in Florida and Leesburg. He was extradited to Loudoun County and is due in court in July.