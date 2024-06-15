2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, late on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. The ages of the injured people are not yet clear.

The severity of the injuries, and the reason for the shooting, are also not yet clear. News4 is working to learn what brought the victims and the shooter to the high school.

