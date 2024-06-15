Prince George's County

2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

Two people were shot, but their ages and the severity of their injuries are not yet clear.

By NBC Washington Staff

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, late on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. The ages of the injured people are not yet clear.

The severity of the injuries, and the reason for the shooting, are also not yet clear. News4 is working to learn what brought the victims and the shooter to the high school.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

