13 tornadoes tore through Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, officials say in updated count

A total of 13 tornadoes tore through Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia on June 5, the National Weather Service said in an update that nearly doubled their initial tornado count.

The powerful storm system that felled trees onto homes, trapping residents, hit the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, June 5. In a preliminary report, the National Weather Service had confirmed seven tornadoes.

In an update Thursday, they confirmed 13 tornadoes, with nine in Maryland, one in Virginia and three in West Virginia.

**Update** The National Weather Service has now declared 13 tornadoes last Wednesday after further investigation. Also, notice a change to reflect two tornadoes in Montgomery County instead of one single long track tornado. pic.twitter.com/2lr24F4MEp — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) June 14, 2024

Here's the National Weather Service's updated tally:

Maryland:

an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 105 mph that started in Poolesville and ended in Seneca Creek State Park, with a 9.1-mile length

an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 95 mph that started in Gaithersburg and ended in Ashton, with a 15.2-mile length

an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 110 mph that started in Eldersburg and ended in Gamber, with a 4.4-mile length

an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph that started and ended at Carroll County Regional Airport, with a 0.3-mile length

an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 70 mph that started and ended in Canton, in Baltimore, with a 0.4-mile length

an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind of 105 mph that started in Arbutus and ended in West Baltimore, with a 3.3-mile length

an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 105 mph that started and ended in Middle River, with a 1-mile length

an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 95 mph that started and ended in Columbia, with a 1-mile length

an EF-U with an unknown peak wind speed that started and ended in Boonsboro, with a 0.5-mile length

Virginia:

an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 95 mph that started and ended in Leesburg, with a 1-mile length

West Virginia:

an EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 70 mph that started in Kearneysville and ended in Winebrenners Cross, with a 1.6-mile length

an EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 80 mph that started and ended in Shepherdstown, with a 1.2-mile length

an EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 75 mph that started and ended in Inwood, with a 0.9-mile length

