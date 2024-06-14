13 tornadoes tore through Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, officials say in updated count

A total of 13 tornadoes tore through Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia on June 5, the National Weather Service said in an update that nearly doubled their initial tornado count.
The powerful storm system that felled trees onto homes, trapping residents, hit the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, June 5. In a preliminary report, the National Weather Service had confirmed seven tornadoes.
In an update Thursday, they confirmed 13 tornadoes, with nine in Maryland, one in Virginia and three in West Virginia.
Here's the National Weather Service's updated tally:
Maryland:
- an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 105 mph that started in Poolesville and ended in Seneca Creek State Park, with a 9.1-mile length
- an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 95 mph that started in Gaithersburg and ended in Ashton, with a 15.2-mile length
- an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 110 mph that started in Eldersburg and ended in Gamber, with a 4.4-mile length
- an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph that started and ended at Carroll County Regional Airport, with a 0.3-mile length
- an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 70 mph that started and ended in Canton, in Baltimore, with a 0.4-mile length
- an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind of 105 mph that started in Arbutus and ended in West Baltimore, with a 3.3-mile length
- an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 105 mph that started and ended in Middle River, with a 1-mile length
- an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 95 mph that started and ended in Columbia, with a 1-mile length
- an EF-U with an unknown peak wind speed that started and ended in Boonsboro, with a 0.5-mile length
Virginia:
- an EF-1 with estimated peak wind of 95 mph that started and ended in Leesburg, with a 1-mile length
West Virginia:
- an EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 70 mph that started in Kearneysville and ended in Winebrenners Cross, with a 1.6-mile length
- an EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 80 mph that started and ended in Shepherdstown, with a 1.2-mile length
- an EF-0 with estimated peak wind of 75 mph that started and ended in Inwood, with a 0.9-mile length
Go here to see more info from the National Weather Service.
