Tornado rips across Montgomery County leaving people bloodied inside damaged homes

A powerful storm spawned a tornado that ripped its way across Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday evening, leaving a line of damage for at least 45 miles.

The long-track twister left its greatest destruction so far in a residential neighborhood in Gaithersburg where it felled large trees onto houses. Residents were trapped inside. In one home along Dogwood Drive, five people were injured including one with traumatic injuries, according to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

“When it came through … it just looked an eerie color and then all of a sudden it happened really fast, and we heard a foundation kind of shake kind of thing,” said one Dogwood Drive resident, who sheltered in her basement with her family.

There are widespread power outages and downed wires, Piringer said. Debris is littered across roadways.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Dashboard camera video shared with News4 showed debris violently flying across a Gaithersburg street and an apparent utility explosion as the tornado moved through.

The potentially deadly tornado was confirmed on the ground in Poolesville, Maryland, at 7:14 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Damage and debris has been reported as the tornado moved east at 20-25 mph. The path of damage may start as far west as Leesburg, Virginia, Storm Team4 said, and includes Poolesville, Gaithersburg and Olney.

As of 8:50 p.m., the length of the path — at least warned, not necessarily all on the ground — was about 60 miles and still headed toward Baltimore. Tornados can skip, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said, but he confirmed this one was on the ground in Olney.

"That is one of, if not the, longest tracks I have ever worked here in the Washington, D.C., area," Kammerer said.

The severe weather then moved on toward Howard and Anne Arundel counties and Baltimore.

A resident in Montgomery County went into the basement of their home after learning of a tornado on the ground, staying safe from the large tree that fell on their yard and car. News4's Doug Kammerer reports.

The strongest winds associated with this tornado were about 110 mph, according to Storm Team4.

NWS categorized it as a "particularly dangerous situation." Weather spotters also confirmed the tornado.

https://twitter.com/bynttt/status/1798500617561997377

Viewer video of tornado in Darnestown, MD @nbcwashington



📹Ari Perlman pic.twitter.com/u6ANmonofy — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) June 5, 2024

The storms have also produced a lot of lightning.

Here's a full list of severe weather alerts.

A 100 mph tornado, strong for the DMV region, moved across Montgomery County on Wednesday evening. Watch as News4's Doug Kammerer explains the power flashes in real time, over live video of the spiral clouds.

Several tornado warnings popped up Wednesday afternoon and evening as Storm Team4 tracked storms in the Washington, D.C., area.

A tornado warning means there is imminent danger and anyone in the area should take steps to protect themselves and their families immediately.

When a tornado warning is in effect, anyone in the area should take cover immediately. The best place to take cover is on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, experts say. Bathrooms and closets are often a good choice so you can avoid windows.

People across the D.C. area saw heavy rain begin before the evening rush hour. A flood watch was issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia through 10 p.m.

Weather radar:

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.