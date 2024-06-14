A memorable mansion in Bethesda, Maryland, once set the record for the most expensive property sold in the state. Not four years later, it’s set to do it again.

The decadent waterfront estate at 6699 MacArthur Boulevard is on the market for $23.5 million. News4 got an exclusive tour.

The three-story home overlooks the Potomac River and was in renovation for three years by the previous owner. It feels like a boutique hotel, with layers upon layers of upgrades.

The six-bedroom and eight-full-bath house was built in 2013 and spans more than 12,000 square feet.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Photos: Bethesda mansion on market for $23.5M may again be Maryland's most expensive property sold

The estate has full-width upper terraces that descend to the lower floor, where you’re met with an infinity pool and hot tub.

The house is built off a private road, allowing for the home to be hidden by an English garden.

Features include a wine cellar, a library with a fireplace, a chic bar and fitness centers distributed across the three floors.

The kitchen has an oversized marble island with breakfast nooks, a 60-inch Wolf range and many windows to let the ample sunlight pour in.

Moving to the upper level, you will find a primary suite occupying an entire wing of the house.

The home is filled with gorgeous chandeliers and has herringbone flooring.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.