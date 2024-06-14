Real estate

Bethesda mansion on market for $23.5M may again be Maryland's most expensive property sold

Here's a look inside the high-end home on MacArthur Boulevard

By Erika Gonzalez, News4 Anchor/Reporter and Patricia Fantis

NBC Universal, Inc.

A memorable mansion in Bethesda, Maryland, once set the record for the most expensive property sold in the state. Not four years later, it’s set to do it again.

The decadent waterfront estate at 6699 MacArthur Boulevard is on the market for $23.5 million. News4 got an exclusive tour.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The three-story home overlooks the Potomac River and was in renovation for three years by the previous owner. It feels like a boutique hotel, with layers upon layers of upgrades.

The six-bedroom and eight-full-bath house was built in 2013 and spans more than 12,000 square feet. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Photos: Bethesda mansion on market for $23.5M may again be Maryland's most expensive property sold

The estate has full-width upper terraces that descend to the lower floor, where you’re met with an infinity pool and hot tub. 

The house is built off a private road, allowing for the home to be hidden by an English garden. 

Features include a wine cellar, a library with a fireplace, a chic bar and fitness centers distributed across the three floors. 

The kitchen has an oversized marble island with breakfast nooks, a 60-inch Wolf range and many windows to let the ample sunlight pour in.

Real estate Jun 4

Look inside: NFL coach NaVorro Bowman's McLean mansion on market for $5.2M

Real estate Jun 9

Buying a house of ‘Home Alone' or John Lennon fame? There's a premium for that

news Apr 22

Luxury real estate prices just hit an all-time record

Moving to the upper level, you will find a primary suite occupying an entire wing of the house.

The home is filled with gorgeous chandeliers and has herringbone flooring. 

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Real estateMontgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us