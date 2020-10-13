Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 13

The Fauquier County School Board expects 71% of its students back in classrooms as part of a hybrid learning plan starting Nov. 9. The details were shared after the school board met Monday night.

They'll be in class two days a week and will do the rest online. The remaining 29% of students requested to stay fully virtual.

A parent group opposed to the reopening plan says they believe the school is rushing its decision.

They say moving to a hybrid model this early could result in even less live instruction because teachers will have to make a massive shift in their lesson plans, months ahead of schedule.

Virginia's coronavirus metrics were unavailable for most of Tuesday morning due to an outage affecting the Commonwealth Network, officials say.

"The entire Commonwealth Network is affected by this outage, and VITA is working with Verizon to address it," Maria Reppas, Director of Communications at the Virginia Health Department wrote in an email.

The outage affected other sites including Virginia's voter registration site and the Virginia Employment Commission site.

A 25-year-old man with no underlying conditions became the first confirmed case of a U.S. patient becoming reinfected with COVID-19, and the fifth known case reported worldwide.

The man, who lives in Nevada, has contracted the coronavirus on two separate occasions, a study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, and became seriously ill following the second infection.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

Virginia surpassed 150,000 cases of coronavirus as of Monday. The seven-day average of new cases also indicates an uptick in the spread of COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Virginia’s seven-day positivity rate, however, has been trending downward, indicating adequate testing capacity. Fairfax County and Alexandria posted their lowest positivity rates Monday at 3.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

D.C. reported a positivity rate of 1.9% and Maryland reported 2.87%.

In D.C., another 46 cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday. In Maryland, 482 more cases and nine more deaths were announced. Virginia reported 1,036 new cases and 10 deaths.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: