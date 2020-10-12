Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 12

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail after insisting that he was now "immune" from the coronavirus, during an interview on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.”
The White House has not confirmed whether Trump tested negative for the virus.
In a memo released Saturday night by the White House, officials said Trump met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely ending isolation and that he was no longer considered a transmission risk.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
The virus responsible for COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to 28 days, Australian researchers said on Monday.
SARS-CoV-2 can survive for up to about a month on surfaces including glass, steel, vinyl, paper and polymer banknotes, reinforcing the importance of effective cleaning and handwashing to curb the spread of the disease.
The study, which was peer reviewed, found that SARS-CoV-2 also remained infectious for a longer period at lower temperatures as opposed to higher temperatures.
Montgomery County is opening 12 new coronavirus testing sites this week. Explore our map below to find the COVID-19 testing sites closest to you.
Coronavirus Testing Sites in DC, Maryland & Virginia
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Some parents have launched a campaign on Change.org to convince the Fauquier County Public Schools board to reconsider its decision to start hybrid classes on Nov. 9.
More than 1,400 parents have signed the petition as of Monday. The school board will meet Monday night to determine their course of action.
Students in Spotsylvania public schools have gone back to the classroom Monday for hybrid learning. Students are in the classroom two days a week and learn from home the other three days.
Prince George's County has released safety guidance for Halloween. The county does not recommend trick-or-treating, and indoor haunted houses will not be permitted. Large street parties, festivals or gatherings are also discouraged.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
In D.C., another 38 cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday. In Maryland, 504 more cases and five more deaths were announced. In Virginia, 690 more cases were announced and two more people died.
The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases is trending up in the D.C.-area. Average cases are at 68 in D.C., up from 40 last week. In Maryland, cases have gone from 559 to 581, and in Virginia cases have risen from 756 to 840 over the past week.
The seven-day average positivity rate shows the region is still doing well when it comes to testing capacity. D.C. reported a positivity rate of 1.9%, Maryland reported 2.76% and Virginia reported 4.5%.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Child care capacity is expanding in Maryland under phase three. Montgomery and Prince George's counties opted to remain at current operating levels.
- D.C. reported 105 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the highest number since early June.
- Gym goers in Arlington, Virginia, will soon take spin classes on an open air training terrace instead of peddling away indoors. Take a look at how it works.
- D.C. updated its list of states subject to travel restrictions because they're considered high risk due to coronavirus. The next updated list is set to be released Monday, Oct. 19.
- A Maryland high school donated the money it raised for prom to an effort to fight COVID-19 when the pandemic forced it to cancel the party.
- D.C. plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
- A judge sentenced a Maryland man to a year in jail for throwing parties that exceeded capacity restrictions at the beginning of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
Reopening Tracker
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency on Wednesday to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said Thursday, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. Officials recently adjusted some other rules too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.