Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 12

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail after insisting that he was now "immune" from the coronavirus, during an interview on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The White House has not confirmed whether Trump tested negative for the virus.

In a memo released Saturday night by the White House, officials said Trump met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely ending isolation and that he was no longer considered a transmission risk.

The virus responsible for COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to 28 days, Australian researchers said on Monday.

SARS-CoV-2 can survive for up to about a month on surfaces including glass, steel, vinyl, paper and polymer banknotes, reinforcing the importance of effective cleaning and handwashing to curb the spread of the disease.

The study, which was peer reviewed, found that SARS-CoV-2 also remained infectious for a longer period at lower temperatures as opposed to higher temperatures.

Montgomery County is opening 12 new coronavirus testing sites this week. Explore our map below to find the COVID-19 testing sites closest to you.

Coronavirus Testing Sites in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Some parents have launched a campaign on Change.org to convince the Fauquier County Public Schools board to reconsider its decision to start hybrid classes on Nov. 9.

More than 1,400 parents have signed the petition as of Monday. The school board will meet Monday night to determine their course of action.

Students in Spotsylvania public schools have gone back to the classroom Monday for hybrid learning. Students are in the classroom two days a week and learn from home the other three days.

Prince George's County has released safety guidance for Halloween. The county does not recommend trick-or-treating, and indoor haunted houses will not be permitted. Large street parties, festivals or gatherings are also discouraged.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

In D.C., another 38 cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday. In Maryland, 504 more cases and five more deaths were announced. In Virginia, 690 more cases were announced and two more people died.

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases is trending up in the D.C.-area. Average cases are at 68 in D.C., up from 40 last week. In Maryland, cases have gone from 559 to 581, and in Virginia cases have risen from 756 to 840 over the past week.

The seven-day average positivity rate shows the region is still doing well when it comes to testing capacity. D.C. reported a positivity rate of 1.9%, Maryland reported 2.76% and Virginia reported 4.5%.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: