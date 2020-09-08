Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 8

A new season brings new routines, and it could impact the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute researchers say that virus transmission could increase when children start heading back to in-person school, adults return to work sites or we change our habits as the weather shifts.

In the D.C. area, however, most public school students are starting the year via online learning. Thousands of kids in Northern Virginia start the year virtually on Tuesday, including at Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties' public schools.

Arlington Public Schools reported that students had challenges logging onto classes Tuesday.

Prince William said some schools in the western part of the county were having intermittent trouble with their phone lines.

Arlington County is undertaking a health equity plan that will help beat the pandemic, Public Health Division Director Reuben Varghese said in a statement.

Arlington County schools are set to distribute 11,000 kits to students and their families. The kits will have reusable face coverings, hand sanitizers and information about services in multiple languages.

Under the equity initiative, the county will also expand hours at a COVID-19 testing site at the Arlington Mill Community Center. Starting Sept. 14, the site will open 1-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month.

Catholic Charities will give out 500 grocery boxes at Prince George’s Community College Culinary Arts Center in Largo, Maryland, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

Here's where we stand with the virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as fall arrives.

What the Data Shows

It remains to be seen if a surge of coronavirus cases could follow the Labor Day weekend holiday. Both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July led to an apparent uptick in cases.

Cases in Maryland are still rising. There has been some volatility in the seven-day average, likely due to reporting fluctuations over Labor Day weekend. Overall, it’s still an upward trend, rising from 545 last week to 625 on Tuesday.

Virginia’s seven-day average is declining a bit, down to 917 average cases now from 945 last week. But again, this could be due to reporting fluctuations over Labor Day weekend.

Signs of new cases declining in Virginia are welcome. Beginning Aug. 21, new case average numbers trended up for about two weeks.

In D.C., hospitalizations are up. Last week, 71 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the District reported 85 people hospitalized with the virus

Positivity rates are 7.5% in Virginia, 3.68% in Maryland and 2.8% in D.C.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

