Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 4

Phase three reopening begins in Maryland at 5 p.m. Friday, bringing with it a return to some degree of normalcy just in time for Labor Day weekend.

For the first time since quarantine began, Marylanders will be able to go to the movies or attend an outdoor music concert. All businesses will be able to open, albeit with limited capacity depending on the type of venue.

Yet, as the state begins to open up, the data points to an increase in new COVID-19 cases, a worrisome trend that has led certain counties to delay entry into phase three.

Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties chose to remain in phase two, citing the continued struggle with coronavirus in their regions.

In D.C., new research from Children’s National Hospital shows both the coronavirus and coronavirus antibodies can appear simultaneously in young patients. This means that children could be contagious even if antibodies are detected and they have no COVID-19 symptoms.

With this research in mind, the role children play in the spread of coronavirus could be underestimated. It's particularly important to note now as some students start their fall semester in-person.

What the Data Shows

Maryland reported 819 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day increase in nearly a month, a concerning surge as the state moves into phase three.

The seven-day average of new cases is also trending upward, with Maryland now reporting an average of 595 daily cases, up from 538 just last week.

Nearly 400 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland, safely below the state's hospital capacity.

Maryland's positivity rate is at 3.48%, up slightly from Thursday.

Greater Northern Virginia remains stable while coronavirus cases continue their week-long rise elsewhere in the state. The seven-day average for cases in Virginia, excluding Greater NoVa, has increased from 659 to 742 over the past week.

In D.C., the seven-day average of new cases has fallen slightly, down 7 cases from last week.

D.C. continues to maintain good coronavirus metrics, although only 7.5% of new COVID-19 cases are coming from quarantined individuals, far below the city's goal of 60%.

New cases in Virginia are also increasing. Virginia is now averaging 973 new cases daily, compared to 896 a week prior.

Virginia's positivity rate is still high. Out of all Virginians tested, 7.8% are coming back with positive test results.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place. Read more.

People collecting unemployment insurance in the D.C. region soon will begin seeing that extra $300 President Donald Trump promised — some sooner than others. Read more.

D.C. Public Schools are seeing a 70% drop in vaccinations among students. Here's more information.

James Madison University will move primarily to online learning after hundreds of students were diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks after students returned to campus. Read more.

Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.

Ocean City is postponing plans to re-deck its iconic boardwalk because of a lumber shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.

Arlington County police have begun enforcing social distancing in the nightlife area of Clarendon. Read more.

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report