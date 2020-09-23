Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 23

Hundreds of mask-wearing mourners paid final respects Wednesday to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday from cancer at age 87.

Her casket was placed outside the court, instead of inside the hall, so mourners could visit while maintaining social distance.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

Two Virginia counties have announced plans to return to some in-person learning.

The Loudoun County school board voted to begin a hybrid learning plan that prioritizes getting younger students back to in-person classes.

Under the plan, kids in kindergarten, first and second grade would attend in-person classes two days a week starting Oct. 27. Students in third through fifth grade could begin hybrid classes by early December.

Tuesday night, the Fairfax County School Board also voted to start hybrid learning next month. About 6,700 hundred students would return to classrooms in mid-October out of nearly 200,000 enrolled. About 650 staff would return.

Young children with autism, English language learners and some high school students would be among the first students to go back to school in Fairfax County as part of the proposal.

Special needs students and those in technical and hands-on programs would be among the first to go back.

Meanwhile, the government’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci testified Wednesday in front of the Senate Health Committee and warned about potentially serious side effects of a COVID-19 infection.

There are a “disturbing number of individuals who have inflammation of the heart,” even after they feel recovered from COVID-19, Fauci said. The serious symptoms are sometimes only noticed on advanced screenings like MRIs.

He said it’s an issue to monitor as we learn more about the virus.

What the Data Shows

Seven-day moving averages of new cases are decreasing across the board. It’s down to 44 in D.C. Over the past two weeks, the number fell from 609 to 487 in Maryland and 907 to 809 in Virginia.

Hospitalizations in Virginia fallen to the lowest level since early July. Virginia’s positivity rate has also decreased to an all-time low of 5.5%.

The positivity rate is 2.75% in Maryland and 1.9% in D.C.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report