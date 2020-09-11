Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 11

The list of changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic is endless and now includes how the country and the D.C. area honor the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Mostly wearing masks, a few dozen people gathered at the Pentagon to pay respects to 184 people killed there. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley read the names of the victims in the socially distant ceremony. The public was asked to participate only online.

Arlington County, home of the Pentagon, held a mostly virtual commemoration ceremony. Prince William County, where 22 victims of the attack had lived, posted a commemorative video online.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned of a possible future uptick in coronavirus cases. In the next couple of weeks, it's possible that the country will see a rise in cases related to the Labor Day holiday.

The turn to fall weather could also make the pandemic worse, he said.

"I think as we get into the fall, and we do more indoor things, we are likely going to see upticks of COVID-19," Fauci said.

On Friday, D.C. saw its largest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases in nearly a month.

Maryland has a plan to ramp up COVID-19 testing. Gov. Larry Hogan says that the state will be the first member of a multistate coalition to purchase a large amount of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

Here's where we stand as the virus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported a large-one day increase of new coronavirus cases on Friday: Eighty-one new infections were counted. That's the highest increase since Aug. 14.

The spike contributed to a jump in the seven-day average case count for the District. It's now at 44, an increase of four cases from Thursday.

There are signs that the situations in Maryland and Virginia are improving. During the past week, Maryland's average case count fell from 595 to 556 and Virginia's fell from 973 to 921.

Maryland reported 646 new cases on Friday and Virginia reported 1,084.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

