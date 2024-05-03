3-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC has died

A 3-year-old girl who was shot in the Garfield Heights neighborhood in Southeast D.C. Friday evening has died.

The girl was in a car when she was struck in the 2400 block of Hartford Street SE, police said. They believe the car was caught in an exchange of gunfire.

The girl was taken to a nearby firehouse on Irving Street SE in critical condition and flown to Children's Hospital where she died.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

Police do not have a motive or a suspect.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

(UPDATE: News4 originally was told the victim was a boy.)