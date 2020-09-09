Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 9

A Broad Run High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, Loudoun County Public Schools announced Wednesday, one week after that person was last inside the school.

The patient is currently self-isolating and the county health department will conduct any contact tracing that is necessary. The school didn't say who the staff member may have had contact with.

But students haven't been in school buildings, and they aren't slated to return anytime soon. The discovery of the positive case comes a day after classes went back into session via 100% virtual learning.

At the same time, the capital region has made progress in its fight against coronavirus.

Here's where we stand with the virus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

In Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases has fallen for the third consecutive day. It’s down to 907 from 972 on Sunday.

Maryland’s seven-day average case count is at 608, down from a reported high of 662 on Monday. But it’s still elevated compared to recent weeks.

D.C. reported a low one-day rise in cases, with just 25 new coronavirus infections counted Wednesday. The seven-day average has fallen steadily from a recent peak in mid-August when the city counted 76 new cases a day, on average. Now, that number is 44.

Hospitalizations are the highest they have been in over a month, with 93 people being treated in District hospitals.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report

