‘Hopeful': Bowser optimistic about DC budget after meeting with Trump

After a meeting with President Donald Trump Monday, D.C.’s mayor has renewed hope that Republicans in the U.S. House will vote to fix a $1 billion budget cut imposed by Congress.

It was the first time Mayor Muriel Bowser met with Trump in the White House since he was sworn in for a second term. She joined the president and NFL officials to announce the 2027 NFL draft being held on the National Mall.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bowser told reporters she took full advantage of her time in the White House.

“I think it went well and I think that the president understands our issues,” she said. “I thanked him for leaning in with a tweet. I told him I may ask him to do it again.”

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I got to meet, greet and even in light moments, talked to three cabinet secretaries, met a fourth one walking out the door,” Bowser said. “That's important to D.C. residents. I spoke with the White House counsel's office about their timeline for appointing judges, and I got some face-to-face contact with the president.

"Listen, this is what I know, and none of us should miss the moment that we're in. We have some very serious issues facing the District, and fixing the CR (continuing resolution) — saving D.C. Medicaid — is huge among them," the mayor said. "And I have to put us in the position to fight for us in the most effective ways. And I believe I'm doing that.”

Bowser also said she’s more hopeful that House Republicans will vote to fix the $1 billion budget cut imposed on D.C. as part of a recent federal spending bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday he plans to bring the matter for a vote soon.

“I think that's great news, and we don't have a timeline, unfortunately,” she said. “From the speaker, soon as possible, is our timeline. So, I have had an opportunity to speak with the speaker, had an opportunity yesterday to speak with the president and his team again about it. And I'm hopeful that there will be a resolution soon.”

The mayor was candid when asked if she felt uncomfortable standing behind the president as he took a wide range of questions from reporters, including dismissing criticism about the White House posting a picture of Trump as the pope.

“I also was thinking, you may be surprised by this, but I do a lot of gaggles with off-topic questions, and I immediately started feeling bad for all of the people who have to stand there next to me while I take those off-topic questions,” Bowser said. “So, I've been the person in front of the podium with the off topic, so I get it."

Even though Johnson said he’ll call for a vote to fix D.C.’s spending freeze, Bowser still plans on cuts in case the House doesn’t act quickly enough.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.