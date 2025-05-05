Spotsylvania County

18-year-old's shooting death may have been result of TikTok prank

2 teens say they were recording ding-dong ditch pranks in Spotsylvania County, sheriff investigates

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

An 18-year-old high school senior died in a shooting early Saturday that may have resulted from a TikTok prank.

About 3 a.m. Saturday — the day of the Massaponax High School prom — a homeowner fatally shot Michael Bosworth Jr. on McKenzie Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The homeowner says Bosworth and two other teenagers were trying to break into the home.

One of the other teens, who was grazed by a bullet, told detectives they weren’t breaking in to steal anything. They said they were recording ding-dong ditch pranks and for TikTok videos.

A detective tracked down the third teen, who was not shot. That teen gave the same account and offered their phone to show a similar video shot earlier that night.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said whether that story checks out. The Spotsylvania County commonwealth’s attorney is reviewing the evidence to determine if charges are appropriate or if it was a justifiable shooting.

Bosworth, who was a senior at Massaponax, played lacrosse and football and wrestled, his father said.

This article tagged under:

Spotsylvania CountyNorthern VirginiaTikTok
