Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 16

Good news, college football fans: Big Ten games are coming back next month.

The University of Maryland and its mates in the conference will resume games Oct. 23-24 — an effort that will require “stringent medical protocols," the Big Ten Conference says.

The COVID-19 prevention measures are set to include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screenings and designating a Chief Infection Officer for each team.

If players do test positive, they’ll have to sit out for 21 days. And if a team’s positivity rate gets too high, they could have to alter or cancel practices.

The Big Ten says the intensive measures won’t just help get football season back on track. They will also allow universities to study the impacts of coronavirus on student-athletes.

It’s not just sports that are gearing up for a return.

The Kennedy Center announced its first in-person performance since March is scheduled. Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams are set to perform to an intimate audience of 40 people on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is going to allow some outdoor music performances. Venues must submit social distancing plans to the local government ahead of time and follow capacity limits.

The county’s emergency services director Earl Stoddart also gave a preview of what to expect for the next big holiday, Halloween.

He said the county is working on guidelines that will consider the current situation in Montgomery County, but acknowledges trick-or-treating is not a government- or business-driven event.

“We are still a good six weeks away from that and it’s really difficult to know exactly what Montgomery County is going to look like,” Stoddart said.

What the Data Shows

Virginia has brought down its positivity rate to 6.9%, an indication its testing situation is getting more robust.

The positivity rate is 2.3% in D.C. and 3.44% in Maryland.

D.C. had a setback in the percent of cases derived from quarantine contacts. The city wants 60% of new cases to come from people already identified for quarantine. But that number fell from 10% on Sept. 1 to 3.9% on Sept. 16.

The moving average in D.C. has grown to 51, the highest number in two weeks.

The seven-day average is at 616 in Maryland and 925 in Virginia.

In Montgomery County, health officer Travis Gayles said during a press conference that there was a spike in positive cases after Labor Day weekend, however, an incline in hospitalizations has not followed. Currently, there’s a higher percentage of people under 30 getting sick.

Gayles said the county is keeping an eye on the numbers and said the county will continue working to slow the spread until new coronavirus infections decline significantly.

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

