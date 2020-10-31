Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 31

More than 98,000 coronavirus cases were reported Friday and deaths related to COVID-19 are surging as well.
On Saturday, Maryland reported 4,000 residents had died of the virus since the pandemic began.
Coronavirus infections have been increasing across the country at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia haven’t been spared. The seven-day moving average of new cases is up in the capital region to levels not seen since the summer.
High school sports are set to happen in Virginia starting in December after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order allowing it.
The Virginia High School League has created a coronavirus safety plan for each sport that will change some rules.
Games are expected to allow a limited number of fans depending on the venue.
Halloween is here, and there's more than just ghouls and goblins to be wary of. Some local governments are warning citizens to safe this Halloween by avoiding large gatherings.
While CDC safety precautions should be heeded, there is still plenty of spooky fun to be had. Costume parades, drive-in movies and walking tours are among some lower-risk activities this season.
For more ideas, check out our local guide for socially distanced Halloween celebrations in the D.C. area.
What the Data Shows
The capital region hasn’t been spared from a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.
D.C. counted 122 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since June 6. Fortunately, no new deaths were reported.
Virginia counted 1,152 cases Saturday, adding more than 1,000 cases for the third day in a row. Seven people died.
Maryland counted 967 new cases Saturday, compared to 796 one week ago. Ten people died, the state reported Saturday.
It appears the high numbers indicate a trend that the pandemic is worsening.
D.C. added an average of 80 cases per day in the last week, a level not seen since June.
Averages hit 828 in Maryland and 980 in Virginia, similar to where they were during a surge in August.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Gov. Ralph Northam addressed rising coronavirus cases in Southwest Virginia at a press conference Wednesday.
- A man who refused to wear a face mask at an early voting site in Maryland was arrested Tuesday and faces misdemeanor charges, officials say.
- Maryland and Virginia released plans Oct. 20 for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, but D.C. is staying mum for now.
- Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging D.C. residents who use iPhone or Android smartphones to opt in for a new COVID-19 contact-tracing app.
- Most new COVID-19 cases in D.C. come from social events, according to data presented by the District's health department.
- Montgomery County could roll back reopening after seeing an increase in infections.
Reopening Tracker
- D.C.'s mayor extended the city's coronavirus state of emergency to last through the end of the year.
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Prince George's County allowed tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. Officials recently adjusted some other rules too. Read more.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools both affirmed that they were not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.