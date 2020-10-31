Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 31

More than 98,000 coronavirus cases were reported Friday and deaths related to COVID-19 are surging as well.

On Saturday, Maryland reported 4,000 residents had died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus infections have been increasing across the country at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia haven’t been spared. The seven-day moving average of new cases is up in the capital region to levels not seen since the summer.

High school sports are set to happen in Virginia starting in December after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order allowing it.

The Virginia High School League has created a coronavirus safety plan for each sport that will change some rules.

Games are expected to allow a limited number of fans depending on the venue.

Halloween is here, and there's more than just ghouls and goblins to be wary of. Some local governments are warning citizens to safe this Halloween by avoiding large gatherings.

While CDC safety precautions should be heeded, there is still plenty of spooky fun to be had. Costume parades, drive-in movies and walking tours are among some lower-risk activities this season.

What the Data Shows

The capital region hasn’t been spared from a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

D.C. counted 122 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since June 6. Fortunately, no new deaths were reported.

Virginia counted 1,152 cases Saturday, adding more than 1,000 cases for the third day in a row. Seven people died.

Maryland counted 967 new cases Saturday, compared to 796 one week ago. Ten people died, the state reported Saturday.

It appears the high numbers indicate a trend that the pandemic is worsening.

D.C. added an average of 80 cases per day in the last week, a level not seen since June.

Averages hit 828 in Maryland and 980 in Virginia, similar to where they were during a surge in August.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

