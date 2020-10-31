coronavirus

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 31

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

More than 98,000 coronavirus cases were reported Friday and deaths related to COVID-19 are surging as well.

On Saturday, Maryland reported 4,000 residents had died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus infections have been increasing across the country at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia haven’t been spared. The seven-day moving average of new cases is up in the capital region to levels not seen since the summer.

High school sports are set to happen in Virginia starting in December after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order allowing it.

The Virginia High School League has created a coronavirus safety plan for each sport that will change some rules.

Games are expected to allow a limited number of fans depending on the venue.

Halloween is here, and there's more than just ghouls and goblins to be wary of. Some local governments are warning citizens to safe this Halloween by avoiding large gatherings.

While CDC safety precautions should be heeded, there is still plenty of spooky fun to be had. Costume parades, drive-in movies and walking tours are among some lower-risk activities this season.

For more ideas, check out our local guide for socially distanced Halloween celebrations in the D.C. area.

News4's Jummy Olabanji and Tommy McFly break down some of the most fun and social-distancing safe ways to enjoy Halloween weekend.

What the Data Shows

The capital region hasn’t been spared from a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

D.C. counted 122 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since June 6. Fortunately, no new deaths were reported.

Virginia counted 1,152 cases Saturday, adding more than 1,000 cases for the third day in a row. Seven people died.

Maryland counted 967 new cases Saturday, compared to 796 one week ago. Ten people died, the state reported Saturday.

It appears the high numbers indicate a trend that the pandemic is worsening.

D.C. added an average of 80 cases per day in the last week, a level not seen since June.

Averages hit 828 in Maryland and 980 in Virginia, similar to where they were during a surge in August.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

  • Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
  • Always cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
