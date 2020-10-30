The Halloween Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC, Maryland, Virginia

Witches and ghouls are taking over lawns, the moon is nearly full and pumpkins with glowing eyes are peeking out of windows... Halloween weekend is here!

Halloween is certainly changed by the pandemic this year, but plenty of haunts are casting spells for a safe, fun celebration.

Costume parades, drive-in movies and walking tours are among some lower-risk activities this season.

What about local rules and regulations? In general, most areas in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have advised people against conventional trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating and any sort of party with people outside your household.

Those recommendations are in line with the CDC guidelines.

Check out these ways to celebrate in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What to Know Coronavirus is still spreading through the D.C.-area community, so take steps to stay healthy when going out

Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six feet of distance from others. Don't go out if you feel sick

Situations are constantly changing, so check with each event or attraction's social distancing rules and schedule to make sure it works for you and your family

Washington, D.C.

"The Witching Hour" presented by Dreamscape Performance Company

Friday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m.

Catch fire performers, dancers, a contortionist, drag performers and more at this family-friendly show you can enjoy from your car.

Tickets start at $39 for general admission and $55 for VIP per car. Restrooms are available at the site.

With coronavirus cases surging across the U.S., kids and parents are being reminded to celebrate Halloween safely. Etiquette expert Elaine Swann joins LX News to provide social distancing tips you should consider to have fun and stay safe this weekend.

Foot Tours Through DC

Various times and locations

Topics like True Crimes & Scandals of DC and Ghosts of Georgetown are made for Halloween season.

The tours are outside, and attendees should wear face masks.

A Literary Pumpkin Walk

Oct. 24-31

Capitol Hill neighborhood

The residents of Capitol Hill are carving pumpkins inspired by their favorite books. Follow this map to see all the fantastic creations.

Petworth Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 31, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Sherman Circle Park

Bring the camera and dress up for this socially distant Halloween parade with a candy giveaway. RSVP in advance and wear a mask.

Drive-In and Outdoor Movies in D.C.:

“Halloween SZN” at Park Up DC

RFK Campus Lot 5, 2400 E. Capitol St. SE

Check out RFK drive-in “Halloween SZN” for both family-friendly flicks and Halloween horror classics. On Halloween weekend, titles include classics like “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Sixth Sense” and “Shaun of the Dead.”

Tickets run $29-$45 per car.

Two kids in DC are making and selling Halloween Candy Slides for this year's crop of trick-or-treaters. News4's Jackie Bensen shows us how that money is also being used for a good cause.

Virginia

Field of Screams

Weekends plus select Thursday nights through Nov. 7

4501 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland

Dare to traverse the Haunted Trail or Trail of Terror at one of Maryland’s biggest annual haunted attractions — this year, it’s entirely outside.

Each ticket admits up to six people and costs $250-$275 depending on the day and time slot you choose. Masks are required. To maintain social distancing, the park will keep you grouped with your friends and family while you wait and during your walk on the haunted trail.

Grief and Ghost Tours

Oct. 30-31, departing every half-hour from 7-9 p.m.

614 Oronoco St., Alexandria, Virginia

This tour and talk about Victorian mourning customs certainly is fitting for the grim season. Tickets are $10 per person. Face masks are required.

Nightmare Alley: Drive Thru Haunt 2020

Weekends in October; tickets are timed

Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

Billed as Northern Virginia’s first drive-in haunted house, the Workhouse Arts Center has adapted its annual scare-fest for the social-distancing age. Timed tickets cost about $60 per car and it runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Six Flags Fright Fest

Weekends in October; hours vary

Roller coasters and haunts? You have double the reasons to scream at Six Flag’s Fright Fest. Go during the day for family-friendly shows, a trick-or-treat trail, a corn maze and more. At night, the ghouls, zombies and killer clowns come out. One-day tickets start at $30.

All guests are required to wear masks. Expect temperature checks at the park.

Need ideas to make your Halloween festive in spite of the pandemic? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shared her best tips with us, including ways to have fun with your food, throw a virtual party or play games outside.

Maryland

Laurel's Take-Away Treat Spooktacular

Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Robert J.DiPietro Community Center

Show off your costumes and full your bags with candy in Laurel. Anyone older than age 5 must wear a mask.

Hallo-Boo Drive-Thru

Friday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.

Duvall Field, 9100 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, Maryland

Drive through Duvall Field and pick up treats along the way. The best-decorated car will win a $50 gift card.

You must register for a free, timed ticket to attend.

Haunted Hustle Fun Run and Walk

Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to noon (RSVP for a timeslot)

Black Hill Regional Park, 20930 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds, Maryland

You can take your ghosts and goblins to a free and safe Haunted Hustle Fun Run and Walk at Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, Montgomery County.

Social distancing will be enforced and everyone will have to wear a mask.

You must pre-register and select a time between 8 am and 11:20 am.

Trunk or Treat and a Drive-In Movie

Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

13200 Woodmore Road, Bowie, Maryland

Take the kids trunk-or-treating at an event designed with social distancing in mind. After the candy bags are full, a screening of “The Addams Family” will begin.

Truck-or-treat participants can decorate their cars for a chance to win prizes. Tickets cost $10.

Drive-In Movies in Maryland:

Bengies

3417 Eastern Blvd. Middle River, Maryland

“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Monster House” and “Ghostbusters” are being shown for Halloweekend — each showing is a triple feature. Adult tickets start at $10 and you must have at least two people per car.

Virtual Events

Eighties Mayhem Virtual Dance Party from the Black Cat

Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight

The Black Cat’s ‘80s-themed Halloween bash is moving online this year. Join the livestream for a Beetlejuise-themed dance party with music by DJ Steve EP, DJ MissGuided and Killa K. It will be streamed live on Twitch – no cover. All ages are welcome.

Virtual Shock from Shocktober

Make your house the haunted house with Shocktober’s virtual tour of Carlheim Manor. You can chose from celebrity-led tours on certain nights (starting at $10) or download episode packs starting at $25.