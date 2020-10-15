Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 15

Most new COVID-19 cases in D.C. come from social events, according to data presented Wednesday by D.C.’s health department.

More than half of residents who were diagnosed in early October and spoke with contact tracers reported engaging in “high to moderate exposure” activities in which they were in close contact with others before they were diagnosed or developed symptoms.

Nearly 25% of people said they were at a social event with at least five attendees, about 22% said they were at work and about 21% said they were customers at bars or restaurants.

Coronavirus Cases by Neighborhood in D.C.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says the Largo Motor Vehicle Administration office should be closed after one employee died of COVID-19 and four others tested positive. The facility remains open.

“I would like to see it shut down until we can make everyone comfortable, including the employees who are there,” she said.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

Harris' communications director and a traveling staff member tested positive after a trip to Arizona on Oct. 8, the campaign told reporters Thursday. The campaign said Joe Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together during the trip.

New research suggests your blood type could determine your risk of getting infected with COVID-19 – and how serious the symptoms might be.

Two recent studies published Wednesday in the journal Blood Advances join a growing body of evidence suggesting that blood type may play a role in coronavirus infections and complications.

One of the studies suggests that individuals with blood type O have a slightly lower risk for COVID-19.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday. Over the past two weeks cases have been on the rise in our region, falling in line with trends seen across the U.S.

D.C. reported 34 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. Maryland reported 630 cases and six deaths, and Virginia reported 1,078 cases and eight deaths.

Hospitalizations in the region remain high. There are currently 690 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Virginia – 103 patients more than two weeks ago. In Maryland, 412 people are hospitalized with the virus, up from 331 people two weeks ago. In D.C., 88 people are hospitalized.

D.C. reported a testing positivity rate of 1.9%, Maryland reported 3.09% and Virginia's rate was 4.7%.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: