Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Nov. 11

A troubling trend shows daily coronavirus case numbers jumping up in the D.C. area, a sign that the pandemic is worsening as we get deeper into fall.

D.C. diagnosed 206 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest number since May.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Public testing sites at firehouses in the District are closed on Wednesday due to Veterans Day.

Maryland officials have revealed the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers are at their highest since June.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam warned that coronavirus cases and the positivity rate is rising, both bad signs. He urged Virginians to not get complacent about wearing masks, frequently washing hands and keeping up social distancing.

What the rise in cases means for your family depends on where you live.

In some places, pandemic restrictions are being reinstated. In others, schools are moving forward with plans to send children back to classrooms.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and Montgomery County officials are expected to tighten restrictions on restaurants, shops and other places. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is in the “danger zone.” Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, commercial food establishments must reduce indoor seating capacity from 75% to 50%. Most gatherings are now capped at 25 people and more state employees are being told to telework.

Hogan did not change existing rules on religious gatherings, but said that counties can chose to take stricter limits.

In early September, Hogan was pushing for D.C.’s suburban counties to reopen and was met with resistance.

Before that announcement, Montgomery County had already approved even stricter capacity limits.

Coronavirus Cases by Neighborhood in D.C.

Just as Maryland moves to reinstate restrictions, some school districts in Virginia are preparing to welcome students back to class.

Loudoun County’s school board unanimously approved a plan Tuesday night to launch the next phase of its hybrid learning model.

Starting Dec. 1, students in third, fourth and fifth grades will be given the option to return to the classroom.

About 300 high school seniors in specialty programs will also return to class next month.

The Loudoun County School Board has voted to approve the next stages of a reopening plan which will bring some students back to classrooms a few days a week. News4's Justin Finch reports.

Those students will begin what the county is calling part time in-person instruction, putting them in classrooms two days a week.

Loudoun began hybrid learning for kindergarten through second grade two weeks ago.

Students in sixth grade and high school won't return to the building for hybrid learning until Jan. 21.

Before the vote, parents and students called on the School Board to approve these in-person options.

Starting Wednesday, parents will receive an online survey about their preferences for hybrid learning.

Starting Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools will email families a survey asking them to identify their learning model preference.

Choices include part time in-person instruction or fully virtual learning.

Families have until Dec. 3 to fill it out.

The United States Naval Academy game against Memphis has been postponed after several positive cases at the Naval Academy and quarantines that followed.

It will be the second game missed in a row.

The Midshipmen have not been on the field since Nov. 2 and haven't had regular practice since Oct. 29.

What the Data Shows

Overall, the D.C. region reported its largest-ever increase in confirmed cases.

D.C. had 206 new cases, the largest increase since May, Maryland reported 1,714 new cases, which is also the largest increase since May. Virginia reported 1,254 the highest single-day increase in a month.

Seven-day rolling averages are up across the board. D.C. is at 111, up by 18 cases from Tuesday. Maryland is up 102 cases from one day ago and Virginia is up 58 cases.

Maryland and Virginia also both reached hospitalization counts not seen since June, of 805 and 903, respectively. In D.C., 112 people are currently hospitalized.

According to data from the COVID Tracking project, every state in the U.S. recorded an increase in infections this week compared to last week.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC: