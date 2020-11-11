DC Reports Largest Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Cases Since May

D.C. recorded 206 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the largest increase in a 24-hour period since May.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The reported increase is more than double what the city has been reporting in recent days. D.C.'s seven-day rolling average of new cases has been in the 80s to 90s for the past two weeks.

Due to Tuesday's spike, the seven-day rolling average also jumped — to 111. It's the first time since May that the average reached triple digits.

Coronavirus Cases by Neighborhood in D.C.

It is unclear what caused the surge in new infections, but close proximity of people voting in-person at polls, Halloween celebrations and recent gatherings for President-elect Joe Biden's victory could be contributing factors.

More tests were administered in D.C. last week (31,684) than this week (29,981), so the increase in infections doesn't appear to be due to greater testing.

This sudden spike comes as leaders across the region are ramping up restrictions and cases continue to surge throughout the U.S.

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that anyone who visits D.C. from anywhere in the United States except four states deemed low-risk must get tested for COVID-19.

The restrictions do not apply to visitors from Maryland, Virginia, Hawaii and Vermont.

According to the District's coronavirus metrics, a total of 18,379 positive cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic and at least 14,000 have recovered. Tragically, 657 lives have been lost.

More than 270,000 D.C. residents have been tested for the virus.