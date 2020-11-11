University of Maryland

8 Maryland Football Players Positive for COVID-19; Ohio State Game Canceled

By Matthew Stabley

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland.
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The University of Maryland football program is suspending all team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

Saturday’s game against Ohio State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program,” Director of Athletics Damon Evans said in a press release.

Head coach Mike Locksley said the team will return to play when it’s safe to do so.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” he said in the release. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about.”

The university consulted with the Big Ten Conference in making the decision.

