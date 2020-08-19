Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 19

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each reporting lower numbers of new coronavirus diagnoses daily compared to a month ago, but the data continues to show the pandemic has a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

University of Minnesota researchers looked at 48,000 hospitalizations across 12 states, including Virginia. They found the percentage of hospitalizations among Black patients was greater than each state's Black population.

Virginia was the state that showed the greatest disparity for its Hispanic population.

A News4 analysis shows Hispanic patients accounted for 30.7% of Virginia hospitalizations compared to just under 10% of the state population.

However, it looks like Latino people are more likely to get hospitalized but less likely to die from a confirmed coronavirus infection. Latinos make up 10.8% of deaths.

Blacks represent nearly 20% of the state's population and around a quarter of the hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus.

The disparities exist in Washington, D.C., too. One of the starkest inequalities is that Black residents make up 73% of COVID-19 deaths, but about 46% of the population.

Compare that to whites in D.C.: Caucasians represent about 46% of the population, too, but around 20% of cases and 11% of deaths.

Hispanic or Latino people, who make up about 11% of the population, represent 25% of coronavirus cases and 13% of deaths in D.C.

What the Data Shows

A major positive indicator is that the seven-day average of new cases reported each day is at the lowest point in a month for D.C. (56), Maryland (609) and Virginia (872).

Those numbers have fallen compared to a month ago, when infections reached a peak.

The proportion of positive tests remain in a good spot for D.C. and Maryland (both reporting 3.2%) but are still a bit high in Virginia (6.7%, down from 7% last week).

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report