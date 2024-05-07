Capital Pride

Billy Porter, Keke Palmer to be Capital Pride Parade grand marshals

Billy Porter and Keke Palmer will serve as parade grand marshals, and concert performers include Porter, Palmer, Ava Max, Exposé and Sapphira Cristál, organizers said

By Andrea Swalec

It’s almost time for Capital Pride and we now know who will perform.

Billy Porter and Keke Palmer will serve as parade grand marshals, and concert performers include Porter, Palmer, Ava Max, Exposé and Sapphira Cristál, organizers announced Monday night.

“With Billy Porter and Keke Palmer leading the Parade as Grand Marshals, we're not only honoring their incredible contributions to the LGBTQ+ community but also amplifying their voices as fierce advocates for equality and acceptance,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.

The theme of this year’s Pride events is “Totally Radical.” It’s meant to pay homage to “the radical spirit that defined the activism and progress of the 1980s and ‘90s,” organizers said in a previous statement. They pointed to ACT UP, HIV/AIDS activism and those who fought for rights and equality.

The Pride Parade is Saturday, June 8 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. The Capital Pride Concert is the following day, from noon to 10 p.m. Go here for the full event lineup.

