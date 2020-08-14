Montgomery Co. Halts COVID-19 Testing at All County-Sponsored Clinics

Just a day after Montgomery County, Maryland, temporarily shut down COVID-19 testing at four sites, the county announced all of its testing sites will be closed until further notice after the state raised questions about protocols used with some test kits.

Anyone who was tested at a county-sponsored clinic in the past two weeks should be retested at another community-based clinic, the county said on its website.

"We will resume testing as soon as possible," the site says.

In the meantime, anyone who has symptoms who needs help finding testing should call the Testing Helpline at 240-777-1755.

The shutdown comes after Maryland's department of health raised questions about protocols used with some test kits by AdvaGenix, which uses self-administered kits to collect saliva. These kits account for about 7% of all tests conducted in the county, adding up to hundreds every day.

“The state health department has raised questions about the protocols of AdvaGenix, the company that does our testing,” County Executive Marc said Thursday. “We decided to halt testing that used those kits.”

The company, which is based in Rockville, did not respond to inquiries.

On Thursday, the county had announced the testing sites in Germantown, Poolesville, Silver Spring and White Oak would temporarily close.