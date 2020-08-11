Maryland PTAs Can't Meet Remotely Unless State Group Meets in Person to Change Rules

Many Maryland students will start the school year entirely online as the coronavirus pandemic continues — but local PTAs must meet in person, the state PTA says.

The Maryland PTA says that under the current bylaws, members have to meet in person to vote on elections or official business. To change the bylaws, a statewide delegation would have to meet and vote to amend them.

That has many parents furious and filing complaints with the National PTA.

“The Supreme Court is voting remotely. It’s hard to believe that the PTA hasn’t figured out some way to do this,” said Amy Mauer Creel, president of the PTA at James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring.

Creel recently had to beg parents to come to the school’s parking lot for a social distanced meeting to elect officers for the upcoming school year. She said that sends the wrong message to students about what’s safe during the pandemic.

It’s more important than ever for PTAs to be able to fundraise for supplies, grants and scholarships, PTA parent Brad Shear said.

This latest uproar comes after the National Parent-Teacher Association reprimanded the Maryland PTA and placed it under probation. Parents said the state group condoned rude and disrespectful behavior against local PTA members and leaders.

The state is challenging the findings and reprimand. In the meantime, the state is ineligible to receive some grants and funding from the national group.