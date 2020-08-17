COVID-19

Watch Live: DC Holding Coronavirus Press Conference for First Time in More Than Week

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C.’s mayor and public health officials are speaking about the coronavirus at a news conference for the first time in more than a week. Watch live in the video feed above.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt last gave a detailed briefing on the virus on Aug. 5. This marks the longest the city has gone since the start of the pandemic without updating the public in person. The city updates its data on cases every day.

D.C. announced on Monday another 53 cases of the virus. No additional deaths were announced. Since the start of the pandemic, D.C. has tallied more than 13,000 cases of the virus. At least 597 people have died.

The District has reported a consistent increase in community spread since mid-June, meaning the city has not made progress in the key area for weeks.

The mayor also is expected to be asked about the abrupt resignation of City Administrator Rashad Young and the police department's response to protests last week in Adams Morgan.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

