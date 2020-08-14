Frederick Schools to Temporarily Lay Off Bus Drivers, Food Workers Amid Virtual Learning

School bus drivers and food service workers in Frederick County, Maryland, will temporarily be laid off as students learn online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frederick County Public Schools announced Thursday that they will begin a temporary “reduction in force.” The school board supported the move “as a result of schools reopening virtually due to COVID-19 concerns” and because of a “lack of work opportunities,” the district said in a statement.

The layoffs are temporary, said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban.

“When FCPS is able to return to fully normal operations, these jobs will return,” she said in the statement.

Employees’ medical and dental insurance plus prescription coverage will be continued.

Frederick County students will begin online instruction for the school year starting Aug. 31. The temporary layoffs are effective Sept. 15. Information was not released on how many people will be affected.

