Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 5

Here's what to know about the coronavirus data, resources and reopenings across the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

President Donald Trump is aiming to be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Monday, a day after he briefly ventured out in a motorcade while still contagious, to salute his supporters.

Dozens remain gathered outside Walter Reed, holding American flags and home-made posters, to show their support for the president, whose doctors say his health is improving.

The cluster of new cases within the White House continues to grow, as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

D.C. music scene staple U Street Music Hall announced Monday it is closing after 10 years of being in business.

"This is not at all what we envisioned for 2020, a year that was supposed to launch us into our second decade of bringing great music to our beloved home of Washington D.C.," U Street Music Hall wrote in a statement.

D.C. has added New Mexico to its list of "high-risk" states subject to travel restrictions Monday. Arizona was removed from the list.

DC Public Schools will offer limited in-person learning for some students starting in November, Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said at a news conference Monday.

Starting with Term 2, some families will have the option to return to schools in person, the chancellor said. Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade as well as students with “known opportunity gaps” will have the option to return. 

Families will continue to have the option to continue learning from home. 

This week also marks the beginning of phased in-person learning at Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). FCPS plans to offer in-person instruction to approximately 3.5 percent of the county's students by the end of October, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a video message to the community.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

D.C. reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of cases was about steady in comparison to recent days. 

Maryland reported 501 more cases and three more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases is continuing its week-long rise with an average of 559 cases on Monday.

Virginia reported 556 more cases and three more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases was higher than it's been in more than a week. 

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

  • Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
  • Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
  • Always cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
