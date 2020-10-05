Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 5

President Donald Trump is aiming to be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Monday, a day after he briefly ventured out in a motorcade while still contagious, to salute his supporters.
Dozens remain gathered outside Walter Reed, holding American flags and home-made posters, to show their support for the president, whose doctors say his health is improving.
The cluster of new cases within the White House continues to grow, as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
D.C. music scene staple U Street Music Hall announced Monday it is closing after 10 years of being in business.
"This is not at all what we envisioned for 2020, a year that was supposed to launch us into our second decade of bringing great music to our beloved home of Washington D.C.," U Street Music Hall wrote in a statement.
D.C. has added New Mexico to its list of "high-risk" states subject to travel restrictions Monday. Arizona was removed from the list.
DC Public Schools will offer limited in-person learning for some students starting in November, Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said at a news conference Monday.
Starting with Term 2, some families will have the option to return to schools in person, the chancellor said. Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade as well as students with “known opportunity gaps” will have the option to return.
Families will continue to have the option to continue learning from home.
This week also marks the beginning of phased in-person learning at Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). FCPS plans to offer in-person instruction to approximately 3.5 percent of the county's students by the end of October, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a video message to the community.
Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
What the Data Shows
D.C. reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of cases was about steady in comparison to recent days.
Maryland reported 501 more cases and three more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases is continuing its week-long rise with an average of 559 cases on Monday.
Virginia reported 556 more cases and three more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases was higher than it's been in more than a week.
The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.
Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia
COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia
Source: DC, MD and VA Health Departments
Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and several other members of White House staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- A Maryland high school donated the money it raised for prom to an effort to fight COVID-19 when the pandemic forced it to cancel the party.
- D.C. plans to have high school sports return in January.
- D.C. granted permission for six indoor venues to host performances. D.C. also granted permission for the Adams Morgan business improvement district to host outdoor movies.
- A judge sentenced a Maryland man to a year in jail for throwing parties that exceeded capacity restrictions at the beginning of the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
- D.C. Public Schools buildings are being assessed to determine if they can be COVID-ready for some in-person learning to begin Nov. 9, sources told News4.
- The Fairfax County School Board voted on Tuesday to start hybrid learning next month.
- The Loudoun County school board voted to begin a hybrid learning plan that prioritizes getting younger students back to in-person classes.
- The Smithsonian reopened two more museums to the public Sept. 25.
- Five states were added to D.C.'s list of "high-risk" states Sept. 21. Three other states were removed from the list. An updated list is set to be released on Monday, Oct. 5.
Reopening Tracker
- Maryland child care providers can return to the full teacher-to-child ratios for which they are licensed, state officials said Thursday, and some nursing homes will be able to resume indoor visits.
- Prince George's County will allow tanning salons, banquet halls and other businesses to open with restrictions. It adjusted some other rules on Wednesday, too. Read more.
- Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that did not enter phase three with the state of Maryland. Here's a roundup of counties in our area.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he has authorized all public schools in the state to begin “safely” reopening because state metrics on the coronavirus show improvements. The state “strongly suggests” that local school districts bring students back into schools but cannot force them to do so, Hogan said. Montgomery and Prince George's schools have both affirmed that they are not altering plans to hold classes online throughout the first half of the school year.
- Private and parochial schools in Maryland can choose when to reopen after a back-and-forth between county health officials and the governor. Read more.
- Prince George's County revisited its phase two reopening executive order due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, according to the county executive's office.
- Virginia entered phase three reopening July 1, loosening restrictions on restaurants, stores, gyms and pools. Northam has said more restrictions could be implemented if cases continue to grow.
- D.C. entered phase two June 22, allowing indoor dining, gyms, libraries and houses of worship to reopen with restrictions.
- Montgomery County entered phase two June 19, reopening with restrictions gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and retail.
How to Stay Safe
There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:
- Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.
- Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.
- Always cover coughs and sneezes.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.