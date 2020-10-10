Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Oct. 10

As the pandemic continues, Washington, D.C., is seeing its efforts to limit certain large gatherings start to be challenged.

A crowd of people gathered outside the White House on Saturday for President Donald Trump's first public, in-person event since he announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Hospital.

Scores of supporters cheered on the South Lawn as Trump said, "I'm feeling great."

The White House had said hundreds of people would attend the event, which far exceeds D.C.'s limit of 50 people at most gatherings. However, the White House is federal land.

A court sided with a D.C. church that petitioned to have outdoor worship services with more than 100 people. The city denied Capitol Hill Baptist Church's request for a waiver, despite a plan for churchgoers to wear masks and maintain social distance.

A judge granted a temporary injunction Friday that will allow that church to hold services, saying the limits outlined in the mayor's order likely violate religious liberty.

The church says it has 850 members.

In Prince George's County, officials will add a new activity to the list permitted enterprises: drive-in movies. As of Friday, drive-ins that received a permit from the county and had a sufficient COVID-19 compliance plan could open.

Here's where we stand as the coronavirus continues to change our lives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

What the Data Shows

The spread of COVID-19 is speeding up in the region, according to recent trends. The seven-day averages of new cases are significantly higher than last week.

D.C.'s seven-day moving average of new cases has grown larger almost every day this month. On Oct. 1, it was 36. On Saturday, it's 64.

Virginia and Maryland's case numbers are also trending upwards. Over the past week, Maryland has grown from 550 cases to 568 cases and Virginia has grown from 679 to 859.

