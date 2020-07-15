Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 15

D.C., Maryland and Virginia saw the biggest jump in their coronavirus case numbers for over a month on Wednesday, aggravating concerns about reopening of businesses and, eventually, schools.

Both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan warned local officials on Tuesday to enforce coronavirus rules so that the progress those states have made in fighting the virus doesn't get wiped out.

The two leaders also are concerned that coronavirus case numbers are spiking among young people.

The spikes come as leaders of school districts throughout the region ready for fall. Loudoun and Fairfax families faced a deadline Wednesday to chose between all-online or a hybrid of virtual and in-person school for fall.

More details on plans for D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George's County schools are expected in the coming days.

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia both counted high numbers of new coronavirus cases in data released Wednesday morning. It's been a month since any of those areas reported higher single-day numbers.

The region as a whole had a single-day increase of 1895, the largest since May 30.

D.C. ended a five-day streak where no residents died from coronavirus. Three residents were reported to have died on Wednesday.

Northern Virginia continues to fare better than the rest of the state, adding 284 cases compared to 800 throughout the rest of the commonwealth.

Maryland and Virginia's governors each expressed concerns about spread among young people.

The positive test rate among Marylanders under 35 is now 84% higher than it is for Marylanders 35 and over, Hogan said Tuesday.

In Virginia, the infection rate among people between the age of 20 to 29 is up 250% since early June, Northam said.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Schools Planning for Fall

Montgomery County schools on Wednesday will give more details on their school reopening plan. D.C. officials will release details on Thursday.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Loudoun County Public Schools families face a deadline on Wednesday to make their decision between all-online learning or a hybrid plan in which their children would go to school for a few days each week.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report