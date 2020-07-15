Montgomery County Schools to Give Update on Plan for Fall

Montgomery County Public Schools are set to provide an update on their school plan for fall, which would eventually bring students back into classrooms in phases.

Montgomery County Public Schools released a draft of its reopening plan for the upcoming school year on Saturday, telling families it anticipates school will start on a virtual-only basis on Monday, Aug. 31 before students come back to the classroom in phases.

School officials met for further discussion on Tuesday and are expected to give the public an update.

Maryland's largest public school system educates 166,000 students and employs 24,000 staff. Returning them to classrooms would involve clustering students and providing in-person instruction to groups two days a week.

Leadership aims to have students in classrooms during at least part of the week, but says they would adopt an all-online option if there was an increase in COVID-19 spread.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the county's draft reopening plan.