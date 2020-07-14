Arlington County Superintendent Proposing Full-Time Distance Learning to Start School Year

The superintendent for Arlington Public Schools announced Tuesday he will propose delaying the start of school with full-time distance learning for all students.

Dr. Francisco Durán said after receiving concerns from teachers, staff and parents, and monitoring local and national trends in COVID-19 cases, he will make the proposal to the school board on Thursday night to push back the first day of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Durán will also suggest that all students begin the school year virtually.

"We will continue to monitor the health data in September, with the goal of beginning to transition some students to in-person instruction in early October, which is the mid-point in the first quarter of the school year," Durán said in a letter to families.

"Our goal is to have hybrid in-person instruction in place for all families that have selected that model by the beginning of the second quarter, based on health data and in consultation with health officials."

He advised families who haven't selected their perferred model for instruction to do so by July 20 so the school system can use their feedback for the future.

"I want to emphasize that this decision weighs heavily on all of us. We recognize that this change will present challenges to many of our families, and I hope that by informing you now, you will be able to make necessary adjustments to your plans for the fall," Durán said.

Durán said he would share more information about the proposed change and the health data informing it at a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.