Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 16

Schools across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are surveying parents and releasing plans for fall, and none around the Beltway have decided to go back to a traditional school year.

Still, rising coronavirus case numbers are complicating the ongoing planning process.

D.C. detected a new peak in community spread on Thursday, prompting Mayor Muriel Bowser to revisit the plan for D.C. schools.

"We saw some trends in our data that are not ideal for making plans for the rest of the school year," Bowser said.

The administration was set to give more details, but will now review the data. More information will be released on July 31, Bowser said.

Maryland's largest school districts, Montgomery and Prince George's, will both start school entirely online. Washington, D.C., is expected to announce a hybrid plan — part online, part in-person — similar to an option that Fairfax and Loudoun both provided.

Many schools are surveying parents and teachers to see who's interested in keeping learning virtual and who wants to go back. There are just over six weeks left until September, schools are largely required to submit reopening plans to local or state officials and coronavirus cases are still rising.

A 37-year-old man was among three District residents who died from COVID-19, the city said Thursday. It's not clear how he became sick.

However, leaders are warning that more young people are getting sick.

A failure to comply with public health advice, particularly in bars and restaurants, is linked to an increasing number of cases in Maryland, especially among young people, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

What the Data Shows

The region added 1,599 new coronavirus cases to its lists on Thursday and 1,895 on Wednesday, an uptick from weeks prior. Similar numbers of new cases were last seen at the end of May and beginning of June.

Maryland, Virginia and Washington have each contributed to the increase. Each area is, on average, adding significantly more cases per day this week compared to last.

The District identified that community spread temporarily hit a recent high point at some point during the Fourth of July weekend. On July 4, the sustained transmission rate hit 1.06, meaning, statistically, that coronavirus patients likely infected at least one other person.

The goal is to keep the sustained transmission rate below 1. At the start of July, it hovered above the goal.

Community spread has since fallen again. But the city was set back to just three days of declining community spread during Phase Three.

Other metrics, including contact tracing ability, the number of tests coming back positive and hospital usage, are on par with the District's goals.

Schools Plan for Fall

Schools are starting to detail their plans for the fall. Here's an overview of what we know:

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are the CDC guidelines.

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

